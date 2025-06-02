Homeland Security ditches sanctuary cities list after backlash

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently removed a list of "sanctuary jurisdictions" from its website after backlash from a prominent sheriffs' association.

The Department of Homeland Security recently shared a list of "sanctuary jurisdictions" to its website, but removed it after sheriffs complained. © Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

According to The Guardian, the department published a list of states, cities, and counties on their website last Thursday that they alleged enforced policies that stood to defy President Donald Trump and DHS's aggressive deportation efforts.

In a response, Kieran Donahue, president of the National Sheriffs' Association, which represents over 3,000 elected sheriffs across the country and generally supports immigration policy enforcement, argued the list "lacks transparency and accountability," and "violated the core principles of trust, cooperation, and partnership with fellow law enforcement."

The list was met with criticism from a number of cities and counties that were included despite claiming they had no such policies.

San Diego city attorney Heather Ferbert said her city has never adopted a sanctuary policy and suggested the creation of the list was politically motivated, arguing that Trump may be using it as "additional threats and fear tactics to threaten federal funding that the city relies on."

By Sunday, the list appeared to have been taken down from the site and was replaced with a "Page not found" error message.