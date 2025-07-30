Democrats turn to obscure law in new attempt to force release of Epstein files

Washington DC - Democrats moved Wednesday to force Donald Trump to release files from the investigation into notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoking an obscure law to keep up the pressure on an issue that has roiled the president's administration.

The White House has been facing increasingly intense demands to be more transparent about the case of the disgraced financier, who died in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The president raised further questions about his past relationship with Epstein on Tuesday when he told reporters he fell out with his former friend after he "stole" employees from the spa at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Justice Department angered Trump supporters earlier this month when it claimed Epstein had died by suicide and had no "client list" – rebuffing conspiracy theories about the supposed complicity of high-profile Democrats that leading figures in Trump's MAGA movement had been pushing for years.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democrats on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee wrote to the Justice Department asking for the materials under a section of federal law known as the "rule of five."

"The public has a right to know who enabled, knew of or participated in one of the most heinous sex trafficking operations in history," Schumer told reporters at the Capitol.

"Let me remind everyone of what's happened in recent months. Donald Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files. He broke that promise."

The measure – introduced a century ago but rarely used – requires government departments to provide relevant information if any five members of the Senate's chief watchdog panel request it.