Jeff Bezos restricts Washington Post op-ed views in alarming move

Washington DC - The Washington Post will no longer run views opposed to "personal liberties and free markets" on its opinion pages, its owner Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday, the latest intervention by the billionaire in the major US paper's editorial operations.

"We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," wrote Bezos on social media platform X.

"We'll cover other topics too, of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others."

The move, a major break from the norm on opinion pages at the Post and at most credible news media organizations worldwide, comes as US media face increasing threats to their freedom and accusations of bias from President Donald Trump.

In October, Bezos sparked controversy by blocking the Post's planned endorsement of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, triggering newsroom protests and subscriber cancellations.

And in January, an award-winning political cartoonist for the newspaper announced her resignation after a cartoon depicting Bezos groveling before Trump was rejected.

At the time, editorial page editor David Shipley defended the decision, saying it was made to avoid repeated coverage on the same topic.

On Wednesday, Bezos announced Shipley would be leaving his post because he had not signed on to the new opinion pages policy.