Senate makes final call on resolutions to block arms sales to Israel over Gaza atrocities

Washington DC - The Senate on Wednesday rejected two resolutions that sought to block the sale of arms and munitions to Israel in response to the brutal slaughter of civilians in Gaza .

The Senate has rejected resolutions that would have stopped the US from selling arms to be used by Israel in their slaughter of civilians in Gaza. © Collage: IMAGO/Zoonar & AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa

Two resolutions were introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday but failed 73-24 and 70-27 in the 100-member US Senate.

The vote softened slightly in Sanders' favor in comparison to similar measures introduced by him in April, which had failed by 82-15 and 83-15. The move was still overwhelmingly defeated in the Senate, however, largely due to Congress' decades-long tradition of bipartisan support for Israel.

"Netanyahu is a disgusting liar. Children are starving to death," Sanders said in a post on X denouncing the Israeli government for the systematic bombardment and starvation of innocent civilians in Gaza.

"The United States cannot continue to supply his racist government with hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid that is used to kill innocent people."

Among those who shifted their vote since April was Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, who said in a statement that "the Government of Israel has failed to allow adequate humanitarian assistance into Gaza, resulting in unbelievable suffering."

As a result of the resolution being blocked by the Senate, Washington will sell $675 million worth of bombs and approximately 20,000 assault rifles to Israel.

Israel's bombardment of Gaza has led to the death of more than 60,000 people – mostly civilians, including women and children – with the real number likely to be far higher.