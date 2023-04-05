Michigan Gov. Whitmer safeguards abortion access in monumental ban repeal

Lansing, Michigan - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially repealed a 1931 abortion ban in the state of Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates her reelection at an election watch party in November 2022. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Whitmer signed a bill into law that repeals a 1931 abortion ban, successfully safeguarding abortion and women's healthcare access across the state.

The governor signed the legislation into law while surrounded by Michigan abortion advocates, doctors, and lawmakers.

"This is a long overdue step, and it proves that when we keep fighting to protect everyone’s ability to make their own decisions about their bodies, we can win," Gov. Whitmer said.

The repealed law banned most abortions except those used to "preserve the life" of the pregnant person. It also included criminal repercussions for health providers, putting many of those working in women's health in a peculiar place following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which had affirmed federal abortion rights for roughly 50 years.

Before Whitmer repealed the law, it was a four-year felony to aid in an abortion.