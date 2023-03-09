Minnesota governor issues executive order to make state a refuge for trans youth

St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday signed an executive order making the Land of 10,000 Lakes a refuge for transgender youth seeking gender-affirming care.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order on March 8, 2023, protecting access to gender-affirming health care for transgender Minnesotans. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"My message is clear: Here in Minnesota, our LGBTQ+ neighbors will not be denied or punished for seeking life-affirming and lifesaving medical care," Walz tweeted as he announced the measure.



The Democratic governor's Executive Order 23-03 directs state agencies to protect transgender people, their families, and medical professionals from any legal consequences of seeking or providing gender-affirming care.

It also bars state agencies from cooperating with other states where gender-affirming care for minors is outlawed and expresses the governor's refusal to comply with extradition requests from those states.

The executive order is set to take effect 15 days after its signing.