Hochul suffers defeat in NY state senate vote on controversial chief judge nominee Hector LaSalle

Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul suffered a big defeat on Wednesday as members of her own party in the state senate voted to reject her controversial chief judge nomination.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stuck by her nominee for chief judge, Hector LaSalle, despite serious concerns from progressive groups and fellow Democratic elected officials.

The Democratic-led state senate voted 39-20 to reject the nomination of Hector LaSalle as the next chief judge in the state of New York.

LaSalle's judicial record had raised red flags that proved impossible to overlook for many. In particular, he has been slammed for giving a pass to discrimination based on skin color in jury selection, protecting anti-abortion centers from legal scrutiny, and allowing a large corporation to sue labor leaders.

Numerous progressive groups and labor unions had opposed to LaSalle's nomination, and in January, the senate's Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 to reject him.

Hochul and many Republican colleagues argued that the committee vote was not enough to put an end to LaSalle's nomination and that a full senate vote was required to approve or reject a nominee.

Wednesday's vote took place after Republicans filed suit, demanding the matter be brought before the full state senate.

Democrats chose to hold the vote to avoid the time and costs of a legal battle, but Republicans have said the litigation still stands, with a state Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Friday.