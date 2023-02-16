Hochul suffers defeat in NY state senate vote on controversial chief judge nominee Hector LaSalle
Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul suffered a big defeat on Wednesday as members of her own party in the state senate voted to reject her controversial chief judge nomination.
The Democratic-led state senate voted 39-20 to reject the nomination of Hector LaSalle as the next chief judge in the state of New York.
LaSalle's judicial record had raised red flags that proved impossible to overlook for many. In particular, he has been slammed for giving a pass to discrimination based on skin color in jury selection, protecting anti-abortion centers from legal scrutiny, and allowing a large corporation to sue labor leaders.
Numerous progressive groups and labor unions had opposed to LaSalle's nomination, and in January, the senate's Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 to reject him.
Hochul and many Republican colleagues argued that the committee vote was not enough to put an end to LaSalle's nomination and that a full senate vote was required to approve or reject a nominee.
Wednesday's vote took place after Republicans filed suit, demanding the matter be brought before the full state senate.
Democrats chose to hold the vote to avoid the time and costs of a legal battle, but Republicans have said the litigation still stands, with a state Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Friday.
Kathy Hochul responds to Hector LaSalle's rejection
Even as legal questions continue to swirl around the nomination process, Kathy Hochul has conceded defeat in her crusade to appoint LaSalle and admitted she needs to go back to the drawing board.
"As I have said from the very beginning, the Constitution requires a full Senate vote on a Governor's nomination for Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals," Hochul said in a statement. "While long overdue, the Senate has finally acquiesced to a vote on the floor on the nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle."
"This vote is an important victory for the Constitution. But it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist," she continued.
"Now that the full Senate has taken a vote, I will work toward making a new nomination. I remain committed to selecting a qualified candidate to lead the court and deliver justice. That is what New Yorkers deserve."
According to the Albany Times Union, it is the first time in 46 years a New York chief judge nominee has been turned down by the state senate.
Cover photo: Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP