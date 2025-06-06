Proud Boys file massive lawsuit over January 6 riot convictions

Miami, Florida - Five members of the far-right Proud Boys convicted of orchestrating the US Capitol riot filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking $100 million in damages for alleged violations of their constitutional rights.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is among the five plaintiffs suing the federal government for alleged violations of their constitutional rights. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The suit, filed in a federal court in Florida, claims the five were victims of "corrupt and politically motivated persecution" intended to punish political allies of President Donald Trump.

Among the five plaintiffs is former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for directing the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Tarrio, whose sentence for seditious conspiracy was the longest doled out to Capitol rioters, was among the more than 1,500 Trump supporters pardoned by the Republican president on his first day in office.

In their suit, the Proud Boys members said they were victims of "egregious and systemic abuse of the legal system and the United States Constitution to punish and oppress political allies of President Trump."

They accused government prosecutors of "evidence tampering, witness intimidation, violations of attorney-client privilege, and placing spies to report on trial strategy."

It said their convictions were "the modern equivalent of placing one's enemies' heads on a spike outside the town wall as a warning to any who would think to challenge the status quo."

The Proud Boys members demanded a jury trial and punitive damages of $100 million.