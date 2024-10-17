Trump stuns audience by describing January 6 riots as "day of love"

Doral, Florida - Donald Trump shocked audience members with his response during a recent event when he was asked about the January 6 Capitol riots .

Donald Trump is facing criticism after he recently defended the January 6 Capitol riots, describing the infamous event as "a day of love." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday evening, Trump participated in a town hall event hosted by Univision, during which an undecided voter expressed concern about Trump's "disturbing" actions towards the end of his presidency, particularly on January 6 as his "supporters were attacking the Capitol."

In response, Trump explained that he still disagrees with his former Vice President Mike Pence choosing to certify the election in spite of his demands not to, but insisted his supporters "didn't come because of me, they came because of the election."

He argued that he told his supporters to act peacefully as they stormed the Capitol.

"Ashley Babbitt was killed – nobody was killed," Trump continued. "There were no guns down there. We didn't have guns.

"This was a tiny percentage of the overall which nobody sees and nobody, nobody shows," he added. "But that was a day of love."

Trump's response garnered looks of confusion from audience members, as four people died during the riots, countless rioters have been arrested for their participation, and Trump is currently facing federal charges for his alleged role in inciting the unrest.