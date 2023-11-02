Republicans put forward separate bill for Israel aid as Mike Johnson addresses Biden impeachment
Washington DC - House Republicans will hold a vote Thursday on a bill that separates military aid for Israel from Ukraine, balking at the cost of President Joe Biden's request.
Aware that war fatigue is growing in some US political circles, Biden had coupled his aid proposal for Ukraine – over $61 billion – with that for Israel, around $14 billion.
The president has also asked for some $9 billion to respond to international humanitarian crises, including in the Gaza Strip, while sweetening the deal for conservatives with billions of dollars requested for US border security and projects aimed at countering China.
But new House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing a Republican bill that allocates 14.3 billion solely for Israel's increasingly contested war on Gaza, which will be voted on later on Thursday.
As far as Ukraine goes, the Louisiana representative signalled he will tie support for the country's fight to repel Russian aggression to US border militarization.
"Ukraine will come in short order. It will come next," Johnson said, per Reuters. "We want to pair border security with Ukraine, because I think we can get bipartisan agreement on both of those matters."
Johnson to decide on Biden impeachment "soon"
Johnson also addressed the ongoing Republican effort to launch impeachment proceedings against Biden.
"As we stand here today, I'm not predetermined that, but I do believe that very soon we are coming to a point of decision on it," he said at a press conference.
Johnson's predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, caved to pressures from the party's extreme right wing in September and announced the start of an official probe into Biden's role into business deals struck by his son, Hunter Biden.
The White House has categorically denied any allegations of corruption, while multiple Republican investigations have so far failed to uncover any concrete evidence.
