Republicans put forward separate bill for Israel aid as Mike Johnson addresses Biden impeachment

Washington DC - House Republicans will hold a vote Thursday on a bill that separates military aid for Israel from Ukraine, balking at the cost of President Joe Biden's request.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing a Republican bill that will separate military funding for Israel from that for Ukraine. © REUTERS

Aware that war fatigue is growing in some US political circles, Biden had coupled his aid proposal for Ukraine – over $61 billion – with that for Israel, around $14 billion.

The president has also asked for some $9 billion to respond to international humanitarian crises, including in the Gaza Strip, while sweetening the deal for conservatives with billions of dollars requested for US border security and projects aimed at countering China.

But new House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing a Republican bill that allocates 14.3 billion solely for Israel's increasingly contested war on Gaza, which will be voted on later on Thursday.

As far as Ukraine goes, the Louisiana representative signalled he will tie support for the country's fight to repel Russian aggression to US border militarization.

"Ukraine will come in short order. It will come next," Johnson said, per Reuters. "We want to pair border security with Ukraine, because I think we can get bipartisan agreement on both of those matters."