Lauren Boebert scores huge re-election win in Colorado

Washington DC - Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently got some great news when she defeated her Democratic rival and won re-election.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert won her bid for re-election on Tuesday, and will now represent the state's 4th District. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Boebert was declared the projected winner in her race against Democrat Trisha Calvarese to represent Colorado's 4th congressional district.

As of Wednesday morning, with 87% of the votes reported by DDHQ, Boebert held 53% with 207, 383 votes compared to Calvarese's 43% with 168,446 votes.

Boebert was originally elected to Colorado's 3rd District back in 2021, establishing herself as a Republican firebrand and ardent supporter of Donald Trump – who also won re-election on Tuesday night.

Her brief tenure in politics has been marred by a number of personal scandals, including when she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice last September for vaping, being disruptive, and groping each other.

By December 2023, Boebert announced she would be jumping ship from her 3rd District to run for the more conservative 4th District, once claiming God told her to do so.

Calvarese ended up winning the Democratic primary and ran a tough race against Boebert, at times outperforming the congresswoman with massive fundraising numbers.

But ultimately, Calvarese was unable to win over 4th District voters, who have been voting Republican since 2008.