Bernie Sanders to force vote on resolutions to block Israel offensive weapons transfers

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has announced next steps for Joint Resolutions of Disapproval he put forward to block certain weapons transfers to Israel .

"Next week, I will force Senate votes on two Joint Resolutions of Disapproval I have introduced to block certain offensive arms sales to Israel," Sanders shared in a statement Thursday.

"These sales, proposed by the Trump Administration, would provide $8.8 billion in bombs and other munitions to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s extremist government to continue its destruction of Gaza," the senator continued. "Netanyahu has clearly violated U.S. and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage."

Sanders announced last month he had filed the JRDs, citing the devastating impacts of Israel's unrelenting assault on the Palestinian people.

The Vermont independent introduced similar measures in the last Congress, aiming to stop the Biden administration from transferring more offensive weapons to Israel. They were blocked in the Senate.

"This war has been conducted almost entirely with American weapons and some $18 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars," Sanders said in Thursday's statement. "The latest Trump sales provide almost $8.8 billion more in US bombs and other munitions, including more than 35,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs."

"The United States must not continue to supply endless amounts of military aid and weaponry to the Netanyahu government," he insisted. "It is particularly unconscionable while President Trump and Israeli officials openly talk of forcibly displacing millions of people from Gaza to make way for what Trump calls a 'Riviera.' There is a name for such a policy – ethnic cleansing – and it’s a war crime."