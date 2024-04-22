Senate renews controversial surveillance tool FISA despite concerns over privacy

Washington DC - US lawmakers on Saturday approved the renewal of a powerful electronic surveillance tool widely used by American intelligence agencies abroad, but criticized by civil liberties organizations.

Senate approved the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on Saturday. © REUTERS

Senators voted 60-34 shortly after midnight to pass the bill, and the White House said President Joe Biden will "swiftly sign the bill into law."

The program enables US intelligence agencies to conduct electronic surveillance without seeking a judicial warrant.

In particular, it allows them to sweep up communications, including phone calls and emails, of non-Americans anywhere outside of US territory.

That includes communications from US citizens to foreigners targeted for monitoring.

The law will ensure "that our security professionals can continue... to detect grave national security threats and use that understanding to protect the United States," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

The authority under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) has been denounced by privacy and civil liberties advocates.