Senate Republicans block bill protecting access to contraception

Washington DC - Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday blocked a bill recognizing a legal right to contraception, introduced as part of a Democratic effort to highlight threats to reproductive freedoms as a key issue in November elections.

The legislation would have guaranteed the right to obtain and use condoms, intrauterine devices, and other birth control methods and for health providers to prescribe them and give advice free from government interference.

A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that one in five US adults worries that access to contraception is "a threatened right likely to be overturned" following curbs on abortion implemented in some conservative states.

"In a perfect world, a bill saying you can access birth control without government interference should not be necessary," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"But given the erosion of reproductive rights in America today, it is absolutely vital."

The bill needed the support of 60 senators in a preliminary vote to get debate started but could only muster backing from 51 as just two Republicans crossed the aisle.

Reproductive rights have been an effective political cudgel for Democrats in the two years since the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutionally protected right.