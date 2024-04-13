Sterilization rates among women skyrocketed after overturning of Roe v. Wade, study shows

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Sterilization rates abruptly spiked after the federal right to an abortion was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 2022, a new study has found.

After the US Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion, sterilization rates spiked among women in particular, per a new study (file photo). © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The research letter was published in JAMA Health Forum and was the first to evaluate how the landmark decision impacted "permanent contraception" procedures among young adults.



They found the jump was both higher and more sustained for women than for men.

"The major difference in patterns of these two procedures likely reflects the fact that young women are overwhelmingly responsible for preventing pregnancy and disproportionately experience the health, social, and economic consequences of abortion bans," lead author Jacqueline Ellison of University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health said in a statement.

Sterilization procedures are far more complex and anywhere from two-to-six times more expensive for women than for men, the statement added. What's more, reversing female sterilization requires complex, invasive surgery, which is not the case for males.