Trump changes stance on birth control restrictions with fiery social post

New York, New York - Donald Trump on Tuesday walked back remarks that he was open to restrictions on contraception after an outcry that underlined his presidential campaign's vulnerability on reproductive rights issues.

Donald Trump walked back his claims that he was open to restrictions on contraception. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

"I have never, and will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control, or other contraceptives," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using all caps.

"I do not support a ban on birth control, and neither will the Republican Party!"

Trump's post appeared to dial down an earlier comment that he was "looking at" the issue and is the latest case of the former president and 2024 presumptive Republican nominee giving mixed signals on his views on reproductive rights.

"We're looking at that, and I'm going to have a policy on that very shortly," he told news outlet KDKA earlier when asked if he supported any restrictions on a person's right to contraception.

"I think it's a smart decision, but we'll be releasing it very soon," said Trump, who often boasts of his three Supreme Court picks being decisive in its 2022 decision to overturn the decades-old ruling that federally guaranteed abortion rights.

Polls show the vast majority of Americans approve of birth control, with 88% seeing it as "morally acceptable," according to a 2023 Gallup poll.