Republicans block latest immigration bid as Schumer slams "political theater"

Washington DC - The US Senate on Thursday rejected sweeping immigration reforms for the second time this year as Republicans again blocked what would have been the toughest border package in decades, dismissing it as a Democratic "gimmick."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks about The Border Act during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in Washington, DC. © Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Polling invariably shows immigration as a priority for voters ahead of November's presidential rematch between President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump, with illegal crossings at historic highs.



The Border Act, hammered out by both sides over months of negotiations, initially had broad support but was killed by Republicans in February after an 11th-hour intervention from Trump, who is making the border a central campaign issue.

Democrats brought it back to the floor Thursday, where it fell at the first hurdle – a procedural vote to get the debate started – as Republicans again rejected the package.

"People want us to get things done. People want us to come together," the Senate's Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday in a speech ahead of the vote.

"And when they hear that the only reason Republicans backed away from this bill is, not that it wasn't strong enough, but that Donald Trump said he wanted chaos at the border, they don't like that."

Republican leader Mitch McConnell had helped negotiate the package when it was attached to $61 billion in Ukraine aid and hailed it as a "huge success by any objective measure."

But he dismissed the plan to bring it back to the floor this week as "a gimmick" intended to boost Democrats in tight races and deflect from Biden's record on the border, which saw record illegal entries at the end of last year.