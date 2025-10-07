Student visas steeply decline amid Trump's aggressive crackdown

Washington DC - The US issued nearly one-fifth fewer student visas in August following a crackdown by President Donald Trump , led by a steep drop for India, which was overtaken by China as the top country of origin, data showed Monday.

President Donald Trump's administration has led an aggressive crackdown on student visas. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The US issued 313,138 student visas in August, the most common start month for US universities, a drop of 19.1% from the same month in 2024, according to the International Trade Administration.

India, which last year was the top source of foreign students to the US, saw the most dramatic drop, with 44.5% fewer student visas issued than a year earlier.

Visa issuance also dropped for Chinese students but not nearly at the same rate. The US issued 86,647 visas to students from mainland China in August, more than double the number issued to Indians.

The statistics do not reflect the overall numbers of US-based international students, many of whom remain on previously issued visas.

Trump has put a top priority since returning to the White House, both on curbing immigration and on weakening universities, which his administration sees as a key power base of the left.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefly suspended processing of student visas in June, a peak month, as he issued orders that US embassies vet applicants' social media.

Rubio has revoked thousands of student visas, often due to criticism of Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, on the grounds that he can refuse entry to people who go against US foreign policy interests.

In rules that affect Indians in particular, the Trump administration has made it more difficult for applicants to apply for visas outside jurisdictions of the US consulates in their home countries, even if there are backlogs.