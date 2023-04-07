Tennessee House expels two Democrats in unprecedented move

Nashville, Tennessee - The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Thursday to expel Democratic state Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who led a Friday protest for tighter gun control measures after last week's Nashville school shooting .

"It's morally insane that a week after a mass shooting took six lives in our community, House Republicans' only response is to expel us for standing with our constituents to call for gun control," Jones tweeted Tuesday, adding that the vote to oust elected officials is "a clear danger to democracy all across this nation."



After his expulsion, Jones told supporters "this isn't about me" and vowed to continue advocating for gun safety measures.

The vote on the third Democratic lawmaker, Representative Gloria Johnson, fell just short of the two-thirds majority necessary to remove an elected House official.

Jones and Pearson are both Black, while Johnson is white.