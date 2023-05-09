Texas House committee takes action on semiautomatic rifles

Austin, Texas - Lawmakers in the Texas House have taken the first step to raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles as the state reels from yet another mass shooting.

Activists from Moms Demand Action and other groups rallied in the Texas Capitol rotunda to demand lawmakers raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles. © Screenshot/Twitter/MomsDemand

The Texas House Community Safety Select Committee voted 8-5 to approve HB 2744, with two Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues in favor.

The legislation would raise the minimum age to purchase certain semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.

"Today’s vote is a crucial step in the right direction, but we won’t give up. We will keep holding lawmakers in Texas – and across the nation – accountable until life-saving measures like HB 2744 become law," Moms Demand Action said in a statement on Twitter.

The news comes as the Lone Star State grapples with the Allen mall shooting, which left eight people dead and seven more injured days after a gunman killed five of his neighbors in Cleveland.