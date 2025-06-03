Trump's acting FEMA chief reportedly shocks staffs with stunning ignorance about hurricane season

Washington DC - Staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency were reportedly left shocked by acting chief David Richardson's stunning display of ignorance.

FEMA David Richardson reportedly admitted that he didn't know the US had a hurricane season, according to staff present during a meeting. © AFP/Kayla Barkowski/Getty Images

Several sources from within FEMA told Reuters that Richardson admitted during a meeting on Monday that he was not aware that the country has a hurricane season.

The US goes through a prolonged hurricane season lasting from June through to November every year, during which various measures are put in place by FEMA and other agencies to prepare for a major disaster.

One of FEMA's core responsibilities is to prepare for and respond to phenomena like last year's Hurricane Helena and Hurricane Milton, which both struck during hurricane season.

In 2025, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is expecting at least six to 10 hurricanes to hit the US, with varying degrees of severity.

"This outlook is a call to action," NOAA National Weather Service director Ken Graham said in May. "Be prepared. Take proactive steps now to make a plan and gather supplies to ensure you're ready before a storm threatens."

Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, said that Richardson's comment was a joke.

"FEMA is shifting from bloated, DC-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens," the agency's spokesperson told Reuters.