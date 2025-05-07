Trump's Social Security pick Frank Bisignano gets green light from Senate

Washington DC - The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Frank Bisignano, Donald Trump 's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Frank Bisignano, Donald Trump’s nominee for commissioner of the Social Security Administration, testifies at his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on March 25, 2025. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bisignano – confirmed in a 53-47 vote – is now set to take the reins of the crucial government agency responsible for providing benefits to over 73 million people.

The Fiserv Inc. chairman and CEO faced a series of questions about his involvement with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in March.

The scrutiny came as DOGE has laid siege to the SSA, ending office leases and laying off staff. Earlier this year, the agency said it plans to cut its workforce by 7,000.

Social Security advocates, unions, and lawmakers held a rally in Washington on Tuesday urging senators to oppose Bisignano's confirmation.

"This vote was an opportunity for the Senate to reject the decimation of Social Security, and demand that Trump nominate a commissioner who will stop the bleeding. Instead, every Senate Republican just signed off on the DOGE destruction of Social Security," Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said in a statement.

"Bisignano has zero Social Security expertise or experience. But this self-described 'DOGE person' is a Wall Street CEO with a long history of slashing the companies he runs to the bone, including massive layoffs," she added.