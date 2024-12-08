Israel invades Syrian demilitarized zone amid collapse of Assad government

Quneitra, Syria - The Israeli military on Sunday invaded a demilitarized zone in southwest Syria abutting the illegally annexed Golan Heights after Damascus fell to rebel forces.

Israeli tanks rolled into Syrian territory with the country in turmoil after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israel had already said the day before, as rebels swiftly advanced across Syria, that its soldiers had entered the UN-patrolled buffer zone to "assist" peacekeepers in repelling an attack.

On Sunday, the army announced a troop deployment there, citing "the possible entry of armed individuals into the buffer zone."

"Following the recent events in Syria... the IDF (army) has deployed forces in the buffer zone and in several other places necessary for its defense, to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel," a military statement said.

Israeli forces "will continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel," it added.

The Israeli military also claimed it was "not interfering with the internal events in Syria".

A rebel coalition led by Salafist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham entered Damascus Sunday, putting an end to 24 years of rule by President Bashar al-Assad, who fled the country.