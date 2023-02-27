US says tanks for Ukraine approved following pressure from Germany

Washington DC - The US decision to provide Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine was made following pressure from Germany, according to an unexpected statement by Washington.

President Joe Biden has agreed to send US M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. © PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

US President Joe Biden agreed to the step after the Germans told him they did not want to send their Leopard tanks without a US commitment to send tanks too, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said late on Sunday.



The US military did not favor sending the Abrams tanks because they deemed them not appropriate for the battlefield in Ukraine.

Sullivan's statement contradicts past White House statements and also some made by the German government.

It comes ahead of a planned visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House on Friday.

Despite repeated urging by Kyiv, Scholz long hesitated to provide Germany's Leopard main battle tanks, only changing his stance last month after Washington agreed to supply its own Abrams tanks.

Scholz also repeatedly underlined how closely Germany is coordinating with its allies over the question of providing material for Ukraine.