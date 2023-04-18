White House responds to claims that Pentagon leak damaged allies' trust

Washington DC - Despite the embarrassing leak of secret documents that revealed how the US intelligence community spies on partners and foes, the White House doesn't think the disclosures have done major damage.

"Thus far, this regrettable exposure of classified material has not resulted in a breach of trust or confidence between our partners or in our shared efforts to advance their goals around the world," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.



Washington's allies have "appreciated the seriousness with which we're taking this issue," Kirby said on Monday.

A trove of classified Pentagon documents have been circulating on the internet for weeks after being posted in a chat group on the Discord app.

They contain information on the war Russia is waging against Ukraine, as well as details on alleged US spying operations against partners.