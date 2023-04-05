Wisconsin Supreme Court has liberal majority after Janet Protasiewicz's huge win

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative contender Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, flipping the balance of the court in favor of liberals for the first time in 15 years.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz celebrates after the race was called in her favor during her election night watch party in Milwaukee. © REUTERS

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz came out on top in the hotly contested election with 55.5% of the vote, while former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly got 44.5%, as the race was called by the Associated Press.

With that, Protasiewicz has won a 10-year term in office and delivered a major victory for liberals and progressives in the state.

On the campaign trail, she expressed support for abortion rights and called out Wisconsin's "rigged" congressional maps. She is expected to rule in favor of overturning the Wisconsin's 1849 near-total abortion ban and redrawing the state's heavily gerrymandered maps.

Kelly, on the other hand, said he would not support reworking the Republican-drawn maps. He was also expected to uphold the anti-abortion law and has a track record of vocally opposing LGBTQ+ rights.