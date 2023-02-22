Wisconsin Supreme Court primary sets up high-stakes battle between liberal and conservative
Madison, Wisconsin - The results are in for Wisconsin's highly anticipated Supreme Court primary election, with the two candidates chosen to advance advocating very different visions for the future of the state.
The clear frontrunner in Tuesday's officially non-partisan contest was liberal candidate and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who got 46.4% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.
She was followed by conservative candidate Daniel Kelly, who came in with 24.2%. The former state Supreme Court justice had received Donald Trump's endorsement in his unsuccessful re-election bid in 2020.
Both candidates will now advance to the general election after edging out fellow contenders Jennifer Dorow (conservative) and Everett Mitchell (liberal).
The high-stakes race has attracted national attention, with Protasiewicz poised to flip the balance of the court in favor of the liberal side if she can pull out a victory. The ultimate winner will be elected to a 10-year term, giving them enormous power to shape the political landscape in the state even beyond that time.
Groups are pouring money into the race in an effort to swing the result in their favor. An estimated $8 million has been spent so far, putting it on track to be the most expensive judicial contest ever in Wisconsin and perhaps in the country.
Wisconsin Supreme Court race puts key issues in the spotlight
The candidates who will contest the general election present voters with two opposing outlooks on the best way forward for the state.
Protasiewicz has said she would support overturning the Wisconsin's 1849 near-total abortion ban and redrawing the state's heavily gerrymandered congressional maps.
Kelly, on the other hand, has said he would not support reworking the Republican-drawn maps, nor would he be likely to overrule the state's strict anti-abortion law. He has been a vocal opponent to LGBTQIA+ rights as well.
"Everything we care about is going to be determined by who wins this election," Protasiewicz said during a Tuesday night victory speech.
Sconnies will have their say when they head back to the polls on April 4.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Janet for Justice & Justice Daniel Kelly