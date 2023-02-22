Wisconsin Supreme Court primary sets up high-stakes battle between liberal and conservative

Madison, Wisconsin - The results are in for Wisconsin's highly anticipated Supreme Court primary election , with the two candidates chosen to advance advocating very different visions for the future of the state.

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz (l.) will take on former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly for a seat on the state's highest court. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Janet for Justice & Justice Daniel Kelly

The clear frontrunner in Tuesday's officially non-partisan contest was liberal candidate and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who got 46.4% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

She was followed by conservative candidate Daniel Kelly, who came in with 24.2%. The former state Supreme Court justice had received Donald Trump's endorsement in his unsuccessful re-election bid in 2020.

Both candidates will now advance to the general election after edging out fellow contenders Jennifer Dorow (conservative) and Everett Mitchell (liberal).

The high-stakes race has attracted national attention, with Protasiewicz poised to flip the balance of the court in favor of the liberal side if she can pull out a victory. The ultimate winner will be elected to a 10-year term, giving them enormous power to shape the political landscape in the state even beyond that time.

Groups are pouring money into the race in an effort to swing the result in their favor. An estimated $8 million has been spent so far, putting it on track to be the most expensive judicial contest ever in Wisconsin and perhaps in the country.