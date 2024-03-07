Youth organizations release policy agenda for 2024 candidates: "Invest in us"

Washington DC - Prominent youth-led organizations banded together on Wednesday to release a new progressive policy agenda for politicians seeking their votes.

Elise Joshi of Gen-Z for Change speaks before the US Capitol as youth-led groups unveil their Finish the Job agenda for 2024 candidates. © Screenshot/X/Sunrise Movement

Finish the Job: The Youth Agenda, unveiled one day before President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, outlines some of the key policy priorities among Gen-Z and Millennial voters today.

The platform covers the areas of immigration, climate change, gun violence prevention, democracy, reproductive justice, economic justice, criminal justice reform, education, housing, and gender and LGBTQ+ equality.

The agenda was inspired by the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign, as the Democratic incumbents look to take on presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"We are a generation that grew up through crisis, but we have big dreams," Sunrise Movement, United We Dream Action, March for Our Lives, and Gen-Z for Change wrote in a statement to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We dream of a country where we all have access to health care no matter what, where we don't have to hide under our desks during school shooter drills, where families aren't broken apart at the border, where we're not crushed by student loan debt, where we have clean air, clean water, and a livable future, and where our leaders can expansively hold safety for all of us and vigorously fight for a lasting ceasefire and against Islamophobia and antisemitism, rather than write blank checks for genocide."