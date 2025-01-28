Doomsday clock makes historic move closer to midnight after Trump inauguration

Washington DC - The "doomsday clock," symbolizing how close humanity is to destruction, ticked one second closer to midnight Tuesday – the closest it has been, as concerns escalated on nuclear war and climate change, amplified by disinformation.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which set up the clock at the start of the Cold War, shifted the clock to 89 seconds to midnight, a week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The clock was last moved to 90 seconds to midnight over nuclear-armed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It was originally placed at seven minutes to midnight in 1947.

"At 89 seconds to midnight, the doomsday clock stands closer to catastrophe than at any moment in its history," said former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, chair of The Elders, a group of major former leaders, as he presented the findings by a board of experts.

"The clock speaks to the existential threats that confront us and the need for unity and bold leadership to turn back its hands," he told a news conference in Washington.

Just days into his second presidency, Trump has already shattered norms on international cooperation