COP29: Nations gather for crunch climate talks in shadow of US presidential vote

Baku, Azerbaijan - World leaders kick off UN climate talks next week, days after a knife-edge US election that could send shockwaves through global efforts to limit dangerous warming.

Climate protesters disrupt 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump as he speaks at a rally in Indianola, Iowa. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

The stakes are high for the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan where nations must agree a new target to fund climate action across huge swathes of the world.

It comes in a year likely to be the hottest in human history that has already witnessed a barrage of devastating floods, heatwaves, and storms in all corners of the globe.

Nations are falling far short of what is needed to keep warming from hitting even more dangerous highs in the future.

Leaders arriving in Baku are wrestling with a host of challenges, including trade spats, economic uncertainty, and conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Adding to the uncertainty, the US vote and potential return of Donald Trump, who pulled out of the Paris Agreement and has called climate change a "hoax," could ripple through the negotiations and beyond.

"You can imagine that if Trump is elected, and if the election outcome is clear by the time that we get to Baku, then there will be sort of a crisis moment," said Li Shuo, a Washington-based expert on climate diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

He said that countries, likely including China, are preparing to send a "clear message" in support of global climate cooperation if Trump beats his rival Kamala Harris to the White House.

The UN talks are seen as critical to laying the groundwork for a major new round of climate commitments due early next year.

Current pledges would see the world blast past the internationally agreed limit of a 1.5 degrees Celsius rise in temperatures since the pre-industrial era.

"Decisions in Baku could profoundly shape the climate trajectory and whether 1.5 degrees remains within reach," said Cosima Cassel, of think tank E3G.