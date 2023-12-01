Environmental activists urge Biden administration to put a stop to climate-bomb LNG projects

Washington DC - Climate activists delivered a petition to the US Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday to demand the Biden administration put a stop to the harmful liquified natural gas (LNG) buildout.

Roishetta Ozane speaks after delivering a petition against the LNG buildout in front of the US Department of Energy in Washington DC. © Screenshot/X/@Mzozane

As world leaders descend upon Dubai for the COP28 climate talks, Americans at home gathered in DC to urge the US government to do more to protect the planet from toxic fossil fuel interests.

More than 200,000 people had signed a petition calling on the Biden administration to reject the Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and other planned LNG projects until it changes how it determines whether they are in the public interest.

"CP2, the proposed liquefied natural gas project that is proposed to come right in my backyard, where me and my children live, would be the most harmful facility built in the United States," Roishetta Ozane, founder and director of the Louisiana-based Vessel Project, said outside the DOE.

"Every time the United States approves a new LNG facility, that is giving us 30 more years of pollution," she continued.

"How are we going to meet our climate goals? We are contributing to this climate catastrophe that we are in."