Environmental activists urge Biden administration to put a stop to climate-bomb LNG projects
Washington DC - Climate activists delivered a petition to the US Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday to demand the Biden administration put a stop to the harmful liquified natural gas (LNG) buildout.
As world leaders descend upon Dubai for the COP28 climate talks, Americans at home gathered in DC to urge the US government to do more to protect the planet from toxic fossil fuel interests.
More than 200,000 people had signed a petition calling on the Biden administration to reject the Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and other planned LNG projects until it changes how it determines whether they are in the public interest.
"CP2, the proposed liquefied natural gas project that is proposed to come right in my backyard, where me and my children live, would be the most harmful facility built in the United States," Roishetta Ozane, founder and director of the Louisiana-based Vessel Project, said outside the DOE.
"Every time the United States approves a new LNG facility, that is giving us 30 more years of pollution," she continued.
"How are we going to meet our climate goals? We are contributing to this climate catastrophe that we are in."
Biden administration puts US on path of climate destruction
President Joe Biden's approval of fossil fuel projects like CP2, Alaska LNG, and more represents a stunning reversal of his 2020 campaign promise as well as a grave breach of Indigenous sovereignty.
CP2 is expected to wreak havoc on Black and brown communities already suffering disproportionately from the negative impacts of extractive activities in the Gulf Coast region.
"We’re calling on President Biden and the Department of Energy to stop the biggest build out of fossil fuels in US history: the construction of over 20 new LNG export facilities that could add the equivalent emissions of 675 coal-fired power plants," the petition states.
"Just one of these facilities, CP2, would cause 20 TIMES as much carbon pollution as the Willow Project in Alaska."
After delivering the petition to the US Department of Energy, activists presented the petition at the headquarters of Venture Global, the company behind CP2.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@Mzozane