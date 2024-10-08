Tampa zoo rushes Chompers the porcupine and other animals to safety as Hurricane Milton nears

Tampa, Florida - With carrots and strawberries, zookeepers lure Chompers the porcupine into an animal carrier, hoping to keep the creature – and all the rest of the inhabitants of Zoo Tampa – safe from the fury of Hurricane Milton.

Zookeepers move an African porcupine named Chompers to a pet carrier at the Tampa zoo ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall in Florida in the middle of this week. © Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Orangutans watch the flurry of activity before allowing their keepers to move them to safety, while African elephants are herded gently to the protected areas.

Tiffany Burns, director of animal programs at the zoo, says it has a few hurricane-proof buildings where they will move all the animals – very carefully.

"We hope that the animals have very minimal stress. That's always our goal," the 41-year-old says.

Florida's west coast is still digging out from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which roared onshore as a Category 4 storm on September 26, causing widespread devastation.

Now, with the debris from Helene still strewn about, the battered region is bracing for Milton – a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm taking aim at Tampa.

Residents are bracing for the worst storm the city has faced in years – perhaps a century.

The city of roughly 400,000 people, separated from the Gulf of Mexico by Tampa Bay, faces the worst impact from storm surges and flooding.

Burns explained that staff have tried to maintain a positive attitude as they prepare the zoo, but fear the impact of Milton on their own homes.

"It's really hard to see such a big storm coming back toward us so soon," she says.

They are not alone.