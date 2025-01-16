Trump inauguration predicted to be coldest in decades with frigid temperatures

Washington DC - Americans were bracing Thursday for frigid temperatures that forecasters said could produce life-threatening conditions, with Donald Trump 's inauguration expected to be the coldest in 40 years.

The bitter weather – tied to an Arctic "polar vortex" blast – is expected to bring nighttime lows as cold as minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend for some of the northernmost parts of the US.

President-elect Trump, who takes office Monday, will see his swearing-in ceremony in Washington hit by freezing temperatures and winds of up to 30 miles per hour.

"It's going to be pretty gusty," said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS).

He told AFP that a "few inches" of snow is forecast on Sunday in the US capital, which is still blanketed in ice from a winter storm earlier this month.

Trump's inauguration – set to draw more than 200,000 visitors to Washington – will go ahead under chilly conditions of no more than 21 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the NWS.

If the forecast is correct, it will be the coldest inauguration since Ronald Reagan's in 1985, when the temperature was seven degrees Fahrenheit.

Chenard said central and eastern parts of the US would face the most below-average temperatures in the coming days, cooled by winds pushed south by a weakening of the polar vortex.