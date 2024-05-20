Ed Dwight, who would have been US' first Black astronaut, finally makes it to space

Van Horn, Texas - After a nearly two-year hiatus, Blue Origin flew adventurers to space on Sunday, including a former Air Force pilot who was denied the chance to be the US' first Black astronaut decades ago.

Ed Dwight traveled to space with Blue Origin on Sunday decades after being denied the opportunity to become America's first Black astronaut. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was the first crewed launch for the enterprise owned and founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos since a rocket mishap in 2022 left rival Virgin Galactic as the sole operator in the fledgling suborbital tourism market.



Six people including the sculptor Ed Dwight, who was on track to become NASA's first astronaut of color in the 1960s before being controversially spurned, launched around 09:36 AM local time from the Launch Site One base in west Texas, a live feed showed.

Dwight – at 90 years, 8 months, and 10 days – became the oldest person to ever go to space.

"This is a life-changing experience, everybody needs to do this," he exclaimed after the flight.

"I thought I didn't really need this in my life," he added, reflecting on his omission from the astronaut corps.

"But I lied," he added, with a hearty laugh.

"You take everything you imagined, you multiply it roughly by 100, and you are still quite far from reality," crewmate and French entrepreneur Sylvain Chiron told AFP. "I'm not quite back down to Earth yet."

Mission NS-25 is the seventh human flight for Blue Origin, which sees short jaunts on the New Shepard suborbital vehicle as a stepping stone to greater ambitions, including the development of a full-fledged heavy rocket and lunar lander.

Including Sunday's crew, the company has flown 37 people aboard New Shepard – a small, fully reusable rocket system named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space.