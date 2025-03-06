Musk's SpaceX repeats history with another Starship mishap

Boca Chica, Texas - Elon Musk's SpaceX saw mixed results in the latest test launch of its Starship mega-rocket Thursday, successfully catching the massive booster but with the upper stage failing for the second consecutive time.

Minutes after liftoff and booster separation, a video live feed showed the upper stage tumbling uncontrollably, with signal soon cutting out.

"Can confirm we did lose contact with the ship. Unfortunately, this happened last time, too," SpaceX official Dan Huot said, alluding to the January launch that saw the upper stage explode over the Caribbean, raining debris.

The new setback could fuel questions over Elon Musk's attention to his space company, as the billionaire spends most of his time in Washington leading President Donald Trump's government overhaul efforts.

That work has also prompted mounted scrutiny over Musk's influence on the US government space program.

Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful launch vehicle, successfully blasted off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas shortly after 5:30 PM (6:30 PM ET).

It was Starship's eighth orbital mission – all so far uncrewed – and the first since its dramatic mid-air explosion over the Caribbean during its last trial.