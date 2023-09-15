NASA gets in the UFO game with new program announcement

Washington DC - NASA on Thursday officially joined the search for UFOs by announcing a new program that aims to track mysterious unidentified anomalous phenomena.

NASA on Thursday announced the launch of a new program investigating unidentified anomalous phenomena. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & 123RF/emumelo

The official's appointment is the result of a year-long fact-finding report into what the space agency prefers to call UAP.



"At NASA, it's in our DNA to explore – and to ask why things are the way they are," agency chief Bill Nelson said.

An independent team of 16 researchers concluded in the report that the search for UAPs "demands a rigorous, evidence-based approach."

NASA is well positioned to play a prominent role, thanks to its satellite capabilities and other technical assets. But the agency stressed in its report that any findings of possible extraterrestrial origin "must be the hypothesis of last resort – the answer we turn to only after ruling out all other possibilities."

"We want to shift the conversation about UAP from sensationalism to science," Nelson said.