Biden slaps sanctions on hundreds of targets in Russia "war machine"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Friday announced sanctions on more than 500 targets in Russia on the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion , vowing sustained pressure to stop President Vladimir Putin's "war machine."

The sanctions, described as the largest single tranche since the start of the war, also seek to impose a cost for the death last week in a Siberian prison of Putin's most vocal critic, Alexei Navalny, with measures taken against three officials.



But the sanctions stopped short of potentially game-changing measures under consideration such as funding Ukraine by seizing assets from Russia, whose economy has kept growing despite two years of pressure.

The new economic effort comes as Russia makes its first gains in months on the battlefield in Ukraine, which has been forced to ration ammunition as a political impasse in Washington blocks new US military aid.

The latest sanctions will notably target the Mir credit card system, set up by Russia to avoid reliance on US-based networks.

The Treasury Department also said it was targeting investment funds and regional banks to target "Russia's core financial infrastructure."

The sanctions "will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," Biden said in a statement.

"We are also imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine," he said.