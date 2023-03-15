2023 Iditarod won by grandson of dog sled race's co-founder!

Nome, Alaska - The 2023 edition of the Iditarod Dog Sled race was won by musher Ryan Redington, the grandson of the race's co-founder won, marking the family's first victory since the event began!

Ryan Redington at the Iditarod finish line with his dogs. © REUTERS/ NOME NUGGET/DIANA HAECKER

Redington was the first musher to race into Nome, Alaska, on Tuesday at 12:13 local time, fulfilling his lifelong dream of winning the race.

His official 2023 Iditarod time was eight days, 21 hours, 12 minutes, and 58 seconds, per the official website. This was the Alaskan native's 16th time running the greatest race.

The win is especially sweet because Ryan's grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., is known as "Father of the Iditarod." An enthusiastic musher, he helped Dorothy G. Page, "mother of the Iditarod," organize the very first 1,000 race 51 years ago in 1973. The trophy is named after Joe.

Running the Iditarod is a Redington family tradition, as Ryan said in his musher profile: "My grandpa, dad and Uncle Joe are all in the Mushing Hall of Fame. I got big footsteps to follow and am glad to be racing in the 2023 Iditarod."