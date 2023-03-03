Iditarod 2023: What to know about this year's big sled dog race

Anchorage, Alaska - Only 33 mushers will be participating in the 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which kicks off Saturday.

The 2023 Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska will kick off on Saturday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Iditarod is the most prestigious sled dog race in the world. Mushers cross untamed terrain that includes two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River, and the Bering Sea. These days the race takes around ten days.

The first time mushers raced 1,000 miles through Alaska's unforgiving wilderness in 1973, 34 mushers competed.

As the competition grew over the years, it reached its peak in 2008, when 96 participated in 2008.

But just 33 mushers will run the 2023 Iditarod, also called the Last Great Race on Earth. That's just over half of the grueling event's average. Among them are 24 Alaskans, as well as four international mushers.



The small number of participating teams in 2023 has raised concerns about the future of the iconic race, even as it returns to its full pre-pandemic format. This is the first time the race will be run on its southern route since before the pandemic in 2019.

