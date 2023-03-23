Alabama's Bryce Young catches the eyes of NFL experts at Pro Day showcase

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - On Thursday, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Bryce Young showcased his stellar arm at Alabama's Pro Day and made yet another argument to be considered the top pick!

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Young's Pro Day workout, including the Carolina Panthers who hold the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Though he opted out of on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, Young was sharp and accurate during his Pro Day showcase on Thursday.

Like CJ Stroud, Young also went to dinner with several Panthers' representatives who gushed over the former Alabama quarterback.

"There’s two things I know very well: Orange juice and quarterbacks," Former Carolina wide receiver Steve Smith said before reflecting on Young's performance.

Smith added: "The way you were guiding the ball. It was remarkable … What a wonderful, wonderful display of why you deserve to be the first overall quarterback to be picked in this year’s draft."

When asked about his opinion on why he should be the No. 1 overall draft pick, Young humbly said he doesn't necessarily have one.

"I don’t have an argument," Young said. "I try to be myself. I wanted to present myself in the best light. The rest of it is out of my control. Where I’m picked. Who picks me. I’ll be grateful for whatever team picks me."