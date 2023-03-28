Arch Manning ends his social media silence, and fans are going wild

Austin, Texas - The Texas Longhorns freshman phenom Arch Manning is alive and well on social media, and fans are going wild after the quarterback posted on Instagram .

Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Arch Manning (center l) has ended his social media silence. © Screenshot / Instagram / archmanning

With over 200,000 followers and a total of five posts across all his personal social media platforms, Manning is relatively new to the social media world!

And while he rarely posts, perhaps due to his rigorous college football training, on Monday, the "Mannions" – a suitable name for Manning's growing fan base – were in for a special social media treat!

For the first time since January and the fourth time since creating his Instagram account in June 2022, Arch posted an update on his life as a Longhorn student-athlete.

Captioned "Spring coolin," Arch's post features a series of photos with friends, his NFL Hall of Famer grandfather Archie Manning, and himself in the zone on the football field.

Fans didn't hesitate to share their shock over the future college football standout's post!

"Arch posted," fellow Longhorn running back Cedric Baxter Jr. commented with the exploding head emoji.

"Princess Diana shirt go hard," one fan raved, referring to Manning's iconic Princess Diana shirt in one of his pics.

"The next manning has arrived," another fan commented.