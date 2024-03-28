Brittney Griner and Caitlin Clark headline Olympic US Women's National Team
Colorado Springs, Colorado - WNBA champion Brittney Griner was one of 14 players selected for the upcoming women's national Olympic training camp after being shaded by Team USA's basketball team last month.
Along with Griner are other notable WNBA players and Olympians including the legendary five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and A'ja Wilson.
Griner, a dominant 6-foot-9 center, played a key role in the US team's gold medal victories in both Rio and Tokyo.
Despite facing adversity, including a stint in a Russian prison in 2022, she made a triumphant return to the WNBA last year and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down since.
Another standout on the roster is college sensation Caitlin Clark, who currently holds the title of the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.
As the sole college-level player named to the team, she is slated to join the training camp pending the outcome of Iowa's performance in the March Madness tournament.
The training camp is scheduled for April 3-5 at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Cleveland. The Final Four tournament will take place on Saturday, April 6, with the title game set for Monday, April 8 in Glendale, Arizona.
US women's national basketball team is eyeing their eighth-straight Olympic gold
Team USA is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, eyeing an incredible eighth consecutive basketball Olympic gold medal.
If they succeed, it would be their 10th gold in 11 attempts since 1984!
With an almost flawless record – having lost just one game in the last 10 Olympics – the US women's Olympic team is fired up to keep their dominance alive.
Leading the charge is Cheryl Reeve, the head coach of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.
The women's Olympic basketball team will be named later this summer.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Matthew Holst / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP