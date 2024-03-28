Brittney Griner and Caitlin Clark headline Olympic US Women's National Team

Colorado Springs, Colorado - WNBA champion Brittney Griner was one of 14 players selected for the upcoming women's national Olympic training camp after being shaded by Team USA's basketball team last month.

WNBA champion Brittney Griner (l.) and college sensation Caitlin Clark (r.) are making waves as the latest additions to Team USA's basketball training camp. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Matthew Holst / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Along with Griner are other notable WNBA players and Olympians including the legendary five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and A'ja Wilson.



Griner, a dominant 6-foot-9 center, played a key role in the US team's gold medal victories in both Rio and Tokyo.

Despite facing adversity, including a stint in a Russian prison in 2022, she made a triumphant return to the WNBA last year and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down since.

Another standout on the roster is college sensation Caitlin Clark, who currently holds the title of the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

As the sole college-level player named to the team, she is slated to join the training camp pending the outcome of Iowa's performance in the March Madness tournament.

The training camp is scheduled for April 3-5 at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Cleveland. The Final Four tournament will take place on Saturday, April 6, with the title game set for Monday, April 8 in Glendale, Arizona.