Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony give TikTokers a run for their money

Los Angeles, California - Is Bryce James the best dancer in the James family?

Bryce James (l.) and fellow hooper Kiyan Anthony have basketball fans going nuts over their latest TikTok dance moves. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / kiyananthony

In recent weeks, Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James, has been making waves for his on-court performances.

However, the sophomore hooper at Campbell Hall High School is now going viral for his dance moves!

Bryce and Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, tested their dance moves to a trending TikTok sound.

With over 1 million views, the young ballers' twinning choreography has fans going nuts in the comments, as they couldn't help but to notice Bryce and Kiyan seem to be minis of their respective famous fathers.

"Bron and Melo PT.2," one fan commented.

"Crazy to think they both finna be in the nba playing against each other in like 5 years," another wrote, while someone else added: "DUO WEEN KNOW WE NEEEDDDEDDDD," another fan commented.

One basketball fan also shared a valid observation: "No way Kiyan is taller than Bryce."