Will Bryce James outshine Bronny James on the high school basketball court?

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is making huge waves on the court that basketball fans just can't ignore!

With Bronny James (center r.) set to play college basketball, the high school hoops spotlight is now focused on his younger brother. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This past year, Bronny James dominated headlines as a highly touted high school basketball prospect.

With Bronny preparing to start his NCAA career at USC this fall, the high school hoops spotlight is now set to shine on his younger brother, Bryce James!

Exerts and fans alike are projecting that Bryce might be even more talented than Bronny coming out of high school.

Standing four inches taller than Bronny at 6-foot-6, 15-year-olf Bryce is a shooting guard who recently announced he's transferring to Campbell Hall High School from Sierra Canyon School next season, per USA Today.

Campbell Hall is known for producing elite talent such as the NBA’s Holiday brothers, aka Aaron Holiday of the Atlanta Hawks, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Justin Holiday of the Dallas Mavericks.

Per ESPN, the James family made a million-dollar donation to Bryce's new high school to create a multimillion-dollar athletic facility on the school’s campus.

Bryce is set to play under former UCLA assistant coach David Grace, who was hired to take over Campbell Hall's basketball program last month.