Bryce James goes viral after "cooking" in new basketball league debut

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James, following in his father LeBron James ' footsteps, is a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court!

Droppin' hoops like a boss on the hardwood, Bryce James is going viral after serving up some major skills in his Big Time Hoops debut. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & Meg Oliphant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It has been a tough month for the James family.

Bronny James, who was eagerly anticipated to join USC's basketball team, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest last week during a morning workout amid his first practices as a Trojans player.

He was immediately taken into ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical center, before being shifted to general care. Now, LeBron James’ eldest son is out of the hospital, and looking as strong as ever as he embarks on a road to recovery.

Adding to the long-awaited good news, over the weekend, LeBron’s younger son Bryce James recently made his Big Time Hoops debut, hooping for team Drifty Elite.

Droppin' hoops like a boss on the hardwood, "the King" couldn't resist the urge to flex his skills on social media and hype up his son after serving up a sizzling b-ball feast!