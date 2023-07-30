Bryce James goes viral after "cooking" in new basketball league debut
Los Angeles, California - Bryce James, following in his father LeBron James' footsteps, is a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court!
It has been a tough month for the James family.
Bronny James, who was eagerly anticipated to join USC's basketball team, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest last week during a morning workout amid his first practices as a Trojans player.
He was immediately taken into ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical center, before being shifted to general care. Now, LeBron James’ eldest son is out of the hospital, and looking as strong as ever as he embarks on a road to recovery.
Adding to the long-awaited good news, over the weekend, LeBron’s younger son Bryce James recently made his Big Time Hoops debut, hooping for team Drifty Elite.
Droppin' hoops like a boss on the hardwood, "the King" couldn't resist the urge to flex his skills on social media and hype up his son after serving up a sizzling b-ball feast!
LeBron James and basketball world react to Bryce's Big Time Hoops debut
With LeBron James, one thing is for certain: the NBA champion always equally boasts about his sons on the basketball court.
LeBron gave a huge shoutout to Bryce on Instagram for his impressive debut in the Big Time Hoops League.
"Bryce James was cooking!" the story caption said.
Bryce also shared a clip of his game on Instagram in which the 16-year-old pulled off a nasty fake before making a tough shot in a defender’s face.
"The head tilt at the end. He’s his daddy’s son for sure," one fan commented.
"Last 2/3 months buddy been going crazzzzzzy," another noted.
After playing his first two years of high school basketball for Sierra Canyon with older brother Bronny, Bryce will now suit up for Campbell Hall this fall.
