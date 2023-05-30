Bryce James secures staggering NIL valuation that stuns LeBron James

Los Angeles, California - It turns out LeBron James isn't the only hooper in the James family cashing in on million-dollar deals!

Bryce James has a staggering NIL valuation © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The four-time NBA champion LeBron James might have records that his sons, Bryce and Bronny James, may never achieve, but the road to accomplishment seems to be a two-way street.

LeBron's eldest son Bronny will become the first in the James family to attend college at USC, and 15-year-old Bryce accomplished an impressive feature of his own.

Per On3, Bryce has a staggering Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) valuation of $1.3 million, making the high school sophomore hooper a millionaire at 15 – a feat that not even his billionaire father accomplished at such a young age.

Bryce is the No.18 highest-paid student-athlete in the nation, trailing behind his older brother Bronny, who is the overall highest-paid athlete.

The high school guard also has a massive social media presence, with 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

For a young high school athlete without much of an athletic resume, it's not easy to understand how Bryce snagged such big money deals. However, as the son of an NBA icon, it partially makes sense.

Last December, Bryce signed an NIL deal with Klutch Sports, an agency founded by LeBron's longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul.