Bryce James makes shocking transfer decision mid-hoops season

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James is reportedly making a swift return to Sierra Canyon, rejoining the squad after a brief three-month stint at Notre Dame .

Bryce James has the basketball world in shambles after reportedly making a return to Sierra Canyon. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The James gang has opted to bring Bryce back to Chatsworth, where he showcased his skills during his freshman and sophomore years alongside his older brother, Bronny.



Sources revealed that James officially withdrew from Notre Dame on Tuesday, handing in both his school and basketball gear.

Luckily, according to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section A-B-A rule, there's a chance he could hit the court as early as next week as Bryce is cleared for immediate play.

This transfer marks his third of the year, as he initially switched from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall before heading to Notre Dame.

His first move to Notre Dame faced a setback as he was deemed ineligible for half the season due to his family not changing residences. However, his return to Sierra Canyon now puts him back in the game, as he didn't play any matches for the Knights during his brief stint there.