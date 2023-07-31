Bryce James sparks more high school basketball transfer rumors
Los Angeles, California - High school athlete Bryce James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is flooding the internet with rumors that could make or break his hoops career.
As the family continues to support Bronny James after his recent health scare, 16-year-old basketball prodigy Bryce is on a roll, pumping up his own game and keeping fans' excitement levels soaring!
While Bryce continues to slam dunk with insane hoops highlights playing in summer leagues, recent rumors about him transferring to a new school for basketball are beginning to take over the internet.
Earlier this summer, Bryce announced that he would leave Sierra Canyon to play for Campbell Hall High School and has made a showstopping debut with the new team.
But now, speculation is stirring that the young NBA hopeful may not be playing for Campbell Hall come the fall.
Per Eric Sondheim of the Los Angeles Times, the youngster has reportedly made inquiries about transferring to Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks and potentially joining four-star point guard Mercy Miller, son of famed rapper Master P.
How would Bryce James' basketball career be impacted by a transfer?
Last season, Notre Dame was led by Duke freshman Caleb Foster, Gonzaga freshman Dusty Stromer, and Mercy Miller.
Mercy led the team in rebounds per game (8.8) and steals per game (1.5).
If Bryce transfers to Notre Dame for basketball, he will be placed alongside the more talented group of hoopers.
However, being in the midst of several talented players could mean more time off the court.
Unlike Notre Dame, Campbell Hall didn't have a slew of marquee players that led the team. With that said, staying there could allow Bryce to develop his game in a way that playing for Notre Dame can't offer.
It's also important to note that Campbell Hall is known for producing basketball greats like NBA brothers Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday.
With so little time before the high school year begins next month, Bryce James will have much to think about concerning his future in basketball.
