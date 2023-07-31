Bryce James sparks more high school basketball transfer rumors

Los Angeles, California - High school athlete Bryce James , son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James , is flooding the internet with rumors that could make or break his hoops career.

Bryce James is flooding the internet with high school transfer rumors that could make or break his basketball career. © Collage: Harry How & Meg Oliphant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the family continues to support Bronny James after his recent health scare, 16-year-old basketball prodigy Bryce is on a roll, pumping up his own game and keeping fans' excitement levels soaring!

While Bryce continues to slam dunk with insane hoops highlights playing in summer leagues, recent rumors about him transferring to a new school for basketball are beginning to take over the internet.

Earlier this summer, Bryce announced that he would leave Sierra Canyon to play for Campbell Hall High School and has made a showstopping debut with the new team.

But now, speculation is stirring that the young NBA hopeful may not be playing for Campbell Hall come the fall.

Per Eric Sondheim of the Los Angeles Times, the youngster has reportedly made inquiries about transferring to Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks and potentially joining four-star point guard Mercy Miller, son of famed rapper Master P.