March Madness: Best women's First Round games to watch
Cleveland, Ohio - Will the college basketball world see shocking upsets in the First Round of March Madness?
Basketball fans, are you ready?
March Madness is upon us, with the First Round of games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
On the women's side, there's no shortage of excitement, especially with the unbeaten South Carolina leading the pack as favorites.
While South Carolina is the team to beat, several others have garnered attention, including defending champions LSU, and Iowa, UConn, UCLA, USC, and Ohio State.
These teams boast star athletes capable of winning the national title and are poised to create upsets, especially since many are in the same regional bracket.
The bracket has thrown up some surprising matchups. LSU, Iowa, and UCLA are all in the same group, while UConn, USC, and Ohio State find themselves in another challenging region together.
The stage is set for an exhilarating March Madness Tournament this season! Here are the women's First Round games you can't miss.
Best First Round March Madness games to watch opening weekend
As the First Four games kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the teams advancing to the official First Round, here are the most exciting First Round matchups to watch this opening weekend:
Albany 1 Region
- Game: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Michigan
- When: Friday, March 22,11:30 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Game: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
- When: Friday, March 22, 2 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
Albany 2 Region
- Game: No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Princeton
- When: Saturday, March 23, 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Game: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 16 Holy Cross/UT Martin
- When: Saturday, March 23, 3 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
Portland 3 Region
- Game: No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 16 A&M-Corpus Christi
- When: Saturday, March 23, 4:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Game: No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan
- When: Saturday, March 23, 2 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNews
Portland 4 region
- Game: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel
- When: Friday, March 22, 3 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Game: No. 7 Iowa St. vs. No. 10 Maryland
- When: Friday, March 22, 7:30 PM
- Channel: ESPN2
Which games are you most excited for?
Cover photo: EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP