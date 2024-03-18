March Madness: Best women's First Round games to watch

Cleveland, Ohio - Will the college basketball world see shocking upsets in the First Round of March Madness?

March Madness is here, bringing with it the First Round of games filled with thrilling matchups that could produce some surprising upsets.

Basketball fans, are you ready?

March Madness is upon us, with the First Round of games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

On the women's side, there's no shortage of excitement, especially with the unbeaten South Carolina leading the pack as favorites.

While South Carolina is the team to beat, several others have garnered attention, including defending champions LSU, and Iowa, UConn, UCLA, USC, and Ohio State.

These teams boast star athletes capable of winning the national title and are poised to create upsets, especially since many are in the same regional bracket.

The bracket has thrown up some surprising matchups. LSU, Iowa, and UCLA are all in the same group, while UConn, USC, and Ohio State find themselves in another challenging region together.

The stage is set for an exhilarating March Madness Tournament this season! Here are the women's First Round games you can't miss.