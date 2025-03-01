Canadians lead push against Wayne Gretzky over Trump support

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is facing backlash at home over his support for US President Donald Trump , who has threatened to use economic force to make Canada the 51st state.

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky (pictured) is facing backlash at home over his support for US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to use economic force to make Canada the 51st state. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent days, the 64-year-old retired NHL player has faced criticism on social media, boos in Canadian pubs when he appeared at a televised Canada-US hockey game, and a push to rename a freeway that bears his moniker.

The online petition to rename Wayne Gretzky Drive in Edmonton, Alberta says Canadians feel "betrayed" by his support for Trump.

Known as "The Great One" for his prowess on the ice, Gretzky attended Trump's January inauguration in Washington and was photographed wearing a hat bearing the president's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

As of Saturday, the petition had more than 11,700 signatures.

"I have lost all respect for Gretzky," one person posted on the site.

"Traitor to the Canadian people who made him who he is today," said another.

Canadians have a long history of taking their national hockey team seriously, and Trump's provocative comments about making Canada the 51st US state have raised tensions both on and off the ice.